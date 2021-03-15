2021 GRAMMYS

The Complete List of Winners
Grammysjlo & arodMeghan & HarryKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Oscar Nominations 2021 Snubs and Surprises: Regina King, Jodie Foster, LaKeith Stanfield and More

From director Regina King to composer Ludwig Göransson, there were some names noticeably missing from the 2021 Oscar nominations list. Read on for E! News' breakdown of all the snubs and surprises.

By Samantha Schnurr 15 Mar, 2021 2:52 PMTags
MoviesAwardsOscarsCelebrities
Watch: Regina King "Feels a True Shift" for Female Filmmakers

After a longer-than-anticipated wait, the 2021 Oscars are almost here—but not everyone is invited. 

With just over a month left to go until the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did the honors of announcing this year's contenders for a coveted golden statue. On Monday, March 15, some stars kicked off the day with the milestone news that they are an Oscar nominee. However, as is always the case, not everyone can be nominated and as an unfortunate result, some worthy creators and performers are left out. 

From director Regina King to composer Ludwig Göransson, there were a handful of moviemakers noticeably missing from the nominee pool, sparking disappointment from fans. But, on the other end of the spectrum, there's also typically some welcomed unexpected recognition—and this year was no different. 

Keep scrolling for E! News' breakdown of all the snubs and surprises from the 2021 Oscar nominations. Don't forget to tune in with E! News on April 25 as the Oscars air live on ABC—the first during the coronavirus pandemic—from the Dolby Theater and Union Station Los Angeles. 

photos
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Until then, drum roll please!

Netflix
SNUB: Da 5 Bloods

While the movie garnered Oscar recognition for its original score, Spike Lee's war drama received no other nods. 

Warner Bros./Kobal/Shutterstock
SNUB: Ludwig Göransson

Fans were upset to learn Tenet's composer Ludwig Göransson was snubbed in the Best Original Score category. 

Cristiano Minichiello/AGF/Shutterstock
SURPRISE: Thomas Vinterberg

Thomas Vinterberg earned his first Oscar nomination for directing Another Round, a welcomed accolade amid the award season recognition for his foreign language film.

NBC
SNUB: Jodie Foster

While the longtime actress won a 2021 Golden Globe for her supporting role in The Mauritanian, the actress nor the film were nominated for any Oscars this year. 

Warner Bros.
SURPRISE: LaKeith Stanfield

The Judas and the Black Messiah star became a first-time Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actor, marking a milestone moment after he went unacknowledged by the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. 

Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures
SNUB: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

While Andra Day earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performance in the film, the movie received no other Oscar nominations. 

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
SURPRISE: Female Directors Make History

For the first time in Oscar history, multiple women were nominated for Best Director, a long-overdue milestone. This year, Nomadland's Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell are both up for the award. 

Amazon Studios
SNUB: One Night in Miami...

While Leslie Odom Jr. was recognized with a Best Supporting Actor nomination for One Night in Miami... as well as nods for Best Original Song and Best Adapted Screenplay, the film and director Regina King were snubbed. King's directing amassed award recognition this season, including a Golden Globe nomination. 

 

NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX
SNUB: Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7 earned six nominations, including Best Motion Picture and Best Original Screenplay. However, Aaron Sorkin was left out of the running for Best Director. 

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Taylor Swift Thanks Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively at the 2021 Grammys

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

4

The Talk Taking Hiatus to Review Sharon Osbourne Exchange

5

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet