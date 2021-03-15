2021 GRAMMYS

The Complete List of Winners
Grammys 2021: See Stars Give a Glimpse Inside Their Homes and Viewing Parties

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Dan + Shay were just a few of the stars to virtually celebrate the 2021 Grammy Awards. Scroll on to see photos of them enjoying the event.

By Elyse Dupre 15 Mar, 2021 11:51 AM
The 2021 Grammy Awards took place Sunday, March 14—and what a night it was.

While it was certainly different compared to previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 63rd annual award show still had several memorable moments

For instance, Beyoncé made history after she took home four trophies, breaking the record for most Grammy wins ever by a female artist. She also now has more Grammys than any performing artist ever. In addition, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times after she won in the category for folklore. Billie Eilish, who took home two trophies, also won Record of the Year, and Megan Thee Stallion, who won three awards, was named Best New Artist.

There were also the performances. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HaimBrittany HowardMiranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John MayerLionel Richie, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy RicchHarry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Eilish and Swift were just a few of the artists to take the stage. Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded show.

Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2021 Grammys

But that's not all. There was also the premiere ceremony, which was hosted by Jhené Aiko. The winners in more than 70 categories were announced during this event. And because the awards were accepted virtually, fans got a peek inside of stars' homes and viewing parties. Scroll on to see a few photos of their virtual celebrations.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The couple made a quick cameo during the 2021 Grammy Awards. In fact, the EGOT winner added another prize to his shelf when he won in the Best R&B Album category for Bigger Love. And while they celebrated the big night at home, the singer and the cookbook author still brought the fierce fashion.

Ice-T, Coco & Chanel

And the award for most adorable cameo goes to...Chanel! The stars' 5-year-old daughter was all smiles after Body Count won Best Metal Performance for "Bum-Rush."

Jagged Little Pill Cast

Kathryn Gallagher celebrated the Broadway show's Best Musical Theater Album win with Lauren Patten and Elizabeth Stanley.

Brittany Howard

The 32-year-old singer was thrilled after winning in the Best Rock Song category for "Stay High." Howard also performed during the Grammy Awards ceremony with Chris Martin.

Dan + Shay

Break out the tequila—because Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney won in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber.

The Strokes

The band won in the Best Rock Album category for The New Abnormal, making it the group's first Grammy win ever.

Jacob Collier

The 26-year-old artist was nominated in three categories, including Album of the Year, and took home the trophy in the Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals category for "He Won't Hold You."

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Before they performed and won Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards, the brother and sister duo accepted the honor in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for "No Time To Die" at the premiere ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion

The 26-year-old rapper accepted her first award of the evening at the premiere ceremony, where she won Best Rap Performance for "Savage."

Ashley McBryde

The singer was up in the Best Country Album category for Never Will.

