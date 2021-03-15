Here's Proof Haim Had the Time of Their Lives at the 2021 Grammys

Mic drop!

It's safe to say the 2021 Grammys has been nothing short of spectacular. Although this year's ceremony has looked very different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it has lost its wow factor.

From fabulous red carpet fashion to an incredible lineup of performers, the 2021 Grammys has us moving and grooving in the comfort of our own home. But aside from the razzle-dazzle the event has offered, there's one moment (well, actually, quite a few) that has people buzzing.

Haim has been living their best life at the star-studded affair.

The sister trio—Este, Danielle and Alana Haim—kicked off the Grammys with twinning Prada ensembles that were both wildly fun and delightful. Each outfit was decked out in the same periwinkle color, however, the designs were uniquely different to match their styles.

"see you at the grammys in custom," the girl group shared on Instagram.