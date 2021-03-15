2021 GRAMMYS

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Miranda Lambert's 2021 Grammys Performance Will Leave a Special Place in Your Heart

Country singer Miranda Lambert was nominated for three 2021 Grammys including Best Country Album and Best Country Song as she performed "Bluebird."

Miranda Lambert, 2021 Grammy Awards, PerformanceFrancis Specker/CBS

She's got more than a wildcard up her sleeve. 

During the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, Miranda Lambert took to the stage to perform her smash hit song "Bluebird."

Surrounded by a circle of flowers, the country singer got the audience including Mickey Guyton and Maren Morris singing along thanks to her personal lyrics. 

"And if love keeps giving me lemons / I'll just mix 'em in my drink," she sang. "And if the whole wide world stops singing / And all the stars go dark / I'll keep a light on in my soul / Keep a bluebird in my heart."

Nearby inside the Los Angeles Convention Center was Miranda's husband Brendan McLoughlin. In fact, he helped walk Miranda up to the stage when she won the award for Best Country Album thanks to Wildcard. When speaking to reporters in the press room, the country singer said the award was extra special given her tough competition.

"We still romanticize about having a full project to represent where we are in life and where we are creatively so this record, really, I needed it in my life at the time," she explained. "I love all the people in the category with me and like I said, we're family. I feel like I'm bringing it home for all of us." 

Before any awards were handed out, Miranda had a very special week with her husband. As seen on Instagram, the pair was able to spend some time along the California coast in between rehearsals for music's biggest night. 

"California dreamin,'" the country singer shared online before her new album comes out May. 7 "#GrammyWeek #backtowork #bluebird." 

