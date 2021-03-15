Taylor Swift Finally Gives Us "august" Performance With Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner at 2021 Grammys

Watch : Taylor Swift Is Lucky Number 13

The Grammys might slip away like a bottle of wine, but Taylor Swift's performance will certainly linger like a tattoo kiss.

Even though her Lover Fest concerts have been officially cancelled, the superstar treated Swifties to a live rendition of "cardigan," "august" and "willow" for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14. Long story short, it was a good time.

For her introspective performance, Taylor brought out her "Folklorians," aka her folklore and evermore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. Fans previously saw the trio jam out during the Disney+ film folklore: the long pond studio sessions, and their 2021 Grammys gig was just as joyous and intimate.

The musicians performed a medley of the three powerful songs—one from evermore, as well as two from folklore that are part of Tay's "Teenage Love Triangle."

Taylor kicked off the performance by singing "cardigan" while reclining on a mossy rooftop, wearing a rather witchy indigo and metallic fairytale gown and gold headpiece. Behind her, snow fell in a forest to fit the album's immaculate folksy vibes.