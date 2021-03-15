Dua Lipa's 2021 Grammys Performance Has Us "Levitating" Out of Our Seats

Dua Lipa must be "Levitating" right now.
On Sunday, March 14, the British pop star took to the stage at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to perform a medley of her smash hits, including "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now." Joined by rapper and collaborator DaBaby, Dua captivated viewers thanks to her impressive vocals, unique dance moves and notable outfit changes.
Dua teased her epic performance earlier in the evening during Live from E!: Grammy Awards. She exclusively told E!'s Giuliana Rancic, "Ok, little hints. There's a little medley...it's quite pink. We have some outfit changes and that's all I can tell you."
And, boy, did Dua certainly deliver. Decked out in all pink and sparkles for all three of her outfits, the chart topper oozed some serious disco vibes. We're talking everything from a fabulous pink robe to a bedazzled blazer to a striking two-piece. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the pop diva's killer choreography.
After singing into a pink, bejeweled microphone, Dua joined the backup dancers for some body rolls, hip shaking and leg kicks.
If we're being honest, we didn't know that Dua had these kind of moves in her and we love it. We're just desperate for someone on TikTok to breakdown the choreography for us!
The 2021 Grammys was certainly a big evening for Dua, who, in addition to performing, was up for six awards. As E! News readers well know, Dua dropped her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, weeks into the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the unprecedented times, the album was a success, which earned the 25-year-old performer nominations for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
And, prior to Sunday's award show, Dua revealed to E!'s Rocsi Diaz that she dreams of working with Outkast rapper André 3000, Frank Ocean and Rihanna. At the time, she dished, "I love Rihanna. Who doesn't? We'll see."
We highly doubt that Dua's 2021 Grammys performance is the last of her career.
For the full list of winners at the Grammys, click here.