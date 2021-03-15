These Moms Were the Real Winners of the 2021 Grammys

Watch : Noah Cyrus Wows in Haute Couture at 2021 GRAMMYs

It's no exaggeration to say that these artist wouldn't be at the 2021 Grammys if it weren't for their moms.

Grammy nominees Noah Cyrus, DaBaby and Phoebe Bridgers brought their mamas and biggest supporters as their plus-ones for the music award show.

Phoebe herself told E! News that her mom is a big reason why she's found success, recalling, "I mean, paying for guitar lessons and driving me to The Smell—it's a venue that earned its name correctly. She would sit outside and wait at Denny's for me to finish playing."

Her mom agreed, adding, "I definitely have done my time at Denny's."

As for Noah, the little sister of Miley Cyrus thought it was more than fitting for her mom to be her date considering she is practically the reason she's a nominee. The "July" singer revealed Tish Cyrus wrote in her intentions book that Noah would win a Grammy for her EP.