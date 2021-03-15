Billie Eilish Watching Harry Styles' Grammys 2021 Performance Is All of Us

It's safe to say that Billie Eilish was feeling Harry Styles' Grammys performance.

On Sunday, March 14, the 27-year-old Brit took to the stage at the 2021 Grammys to perform his hit "Watermelon Sugar." And, in typical Harry fashion, the former One Direction member curated several memorable moments. We're talking everything from a fabulous green boa to impressive dance moves.

Yet, we weren't the only ones feeling Harry's opening number. Case in point: Billie was seen smiling and bopping along to the performance.

In fact, as E! News' Twitter account put it best, "@billieeilish dancing to @harry_styles is literally all of us rn. #Grammys." You can say that again!

For those who may've missed the performance, the "everything i wanted" singer—along with Finneas, Haim and the Black Pumas—served as a part of Harry's audience. The artists were scattered throughout the circular stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center as part of a COVID-19 safety protocol. Thus, they were all present to cheer each other on during the unconventional Grammys presentation.