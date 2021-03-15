Lizzo's Adorable 2021 Grammys Blunders Are Proof She Should Host Next Year

Lizzo just took a DNA test, and it turns out, she is 100 percent having the time of her life.
The performer took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards to honor the new honoree for that coveted prize. And Lizzo, who nabbed three Grammys last year, really knew how to enjoy her moment in the spotlight, as she dropped an accidental curse word and then needed help from the crowd to open the actual envelope.
After host Trevor Noah introduced her, Lizzo replied, "Thank you, Trevor. I love you, cutie." Then, in a musical voice akin to the way she performs her song, "Cuz I Love You," she continued, "And I'm presenting 'cause I love you. And my three shiny Grammys that I got last year. Woo!"
She then said, "Bitch, I'm back!" She immediately seemed to recognize she had said a word she wasn't supposed to and added, "Oop, god, oh, I'm so sorry."
Lizzo tried to move on to announcing the eight nominees, which included Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. However, it appeared that Megan was doing something from the crowd that was somehow preventing Lizzo from keeping her composure.
"I'm happy to present the first award of the night that puts that big beautiful Grammy spotlight on eight new musical heroes who all have that best-new-artist vibe—Megan, stop laughing at me!—each in their own way."
When it was time to get the winning name from the envelope, Lizzo appeared momentarily stymied.
"And the Grammy goes to—I'm nervous y'all, I'm shaking," she shared. "How do you open it? Oh, my god."
Finally, after someone in the audience appeared to shout a suggestion, Lizzo finally managed to open the enveloped. "Ah! H-Town, baby!" she exclaimed. "Megan Thee Stallion."
Clearly, this category had two winners this year, as Lizzo keeps living her best life. See her moment in the above tweet.
