Harry Styles' Feather Boa Is All We Can Think About After That 2021 Grammys Performance

Harry Styles' opening performance at the 2021 Grammys is sweeter than "Watermelon Sugar."

The Brit took to the stage in Los Angeles, Calif. to perform the catchy song from his Grammy-nominated album Fine Line. Dressed in a stunning custom ensemble from Gucci, the artist had a green boa wrapped around his neck as he sang the sultry lyrics to "Watermelon Sugar."

As the Black Pumas went for a solo moment on the drums, Harry took off his boa to reveal he was shirtless under his black leather suit, showing off his tattooed chest. To further accessorize, he sported gold and silver rings on both his hands.

Harry was backed up by Haim, The Black Pumas and more artists who were located around the circular stage at the Staples Center.

The only disappointing part of that performance was we couldn't be there to personally see him in all his leather-laden glory.