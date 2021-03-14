Chloe X Halle's Reaction to Losing at the 2021 Grammys Deserves an Award

An award-worthy concession speech.

E! News exclusively caught up with Chloe X Halle's Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey during today's 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet and the sisterly singing duo had the best reaction after learning they didn't win in several of the night's categories.

"I'm filled with such gratitude," Chloe shared with Giuliana Rancic. "I'm missing my sister Halle so, so much. We found out that we didn't win the three awards tonight but it's OK, we're going to get them next time. I'm just happy that we were able to put so much love into the music that we created and can't wait for what's next."

Talk about a class act.

Chloe and Halle's hit 2020 album Ungodly Hour was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album while their song "Wonder What She Thinks of Me" was up for Best Traditional R&B Performance and their hit "Do It" was up for Best R&B Song.