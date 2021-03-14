WATCH LIVE NOW

Behind-the-Scenes at the 2021 Grammys
Grammysjlo & arodMeghan & HarryKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Grammys 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

By Mike Vulpo, Valerie Garofalo 14 Mar, 2021 10:26 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

Prepare for a star-studded night to remember!

Although the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has to do things differently this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers will soon prove that music has the power to unite us even from the comfort of our own homes.

From a huge line-up of performances ranging from Cardi B and Dua Lipa to Harry Styles and Miranda Lambert, there's an artist for everyone. And although Silk Sonic (made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) wasn't set to perform on the original slate, the Grammys added the group to the night of unforgettable appearances.

Trevor Noah is set to host the event and will be joined by independent venue workers who were impacted by the ongoing pandemic to present awards throughout the night.

First time nominees include Travis ScottBTS and Doja Cat. Mikey Guyton is also making history as the first Black woman to be nominated as a solo country artist. As for Beyoncé, she leads the night with nine nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Rich and Dua Lipa holding six nominations each.     

The award show is also expected to pay tribute to the ongoing creative collaborations in music despite COVID-19's impact on the industry and also highlight social justice movements. 

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Grammys

Until then, keep scrolling to see every celebrity in attendance for music's biggest night. Spoiler alert: Some artists didn't disappoint in the fashion department.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
DaBaby

In Dolce & Gabbana

E!
Doja Cat

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah

    

E!
Chloe x Halle

In Louis Vuitton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mickey Guyton

In Valentino

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Debi Nova

In George Chakra

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile

      

PHOTO COURTESY BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
BTS

In Louis Vuitton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhay Cortez

     

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mapy

     

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brittany Howard

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhené Aiko

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

E!
Lady A

    

Instagram
Anderson .Paak

In Gucci

CBS
Dan + Shay

   

E!
Giuliana Rancic

      

E!
Nina Parker

In Melissa Mercedes

E!
Brad Goreski

In Versace

E!
Lilly Singh

In Hugo Boss

CBS
The Strokes

     

Trending Stories

1

See the 2021 Grammy Award Nominees at Their First-Ever Grammys

2

Grammys 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

3

Penelope Disick Reenacts Mom Kourtney Kardashian's KUWTK Scene

4

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

5

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic