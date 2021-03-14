Here's What Alex Rodriguez Said When Asked If He Was Single Amid Jennifer Lopez Relationship Drama

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Break Silence About Relationship Status

Alex Rodriguez appeared to be in goods spirits a day after it was widely reported that he and Jennifer Lopez had split, which they later denied.

On Saturday, March 13, hours after the breakup reports circulated, A-Rod stepped out in Miami. A celebrity photographer asked him if it was true he and J.Lo split up. He ignored the question and kept walking. She then asked he was single. He laughed and said, "No," as seen in a video posted by TMZ.

That same morning, Alex and Jennifer issued a joint statement denying they had split. They said, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

During his interaction with the photographer in Miami, where he and the singer and actress both live, the retired MLB star answered a phone call, as seen in the same TMZ video.

"Hold on, let me call you right back, babe," he told the caller, who he did not identify. When the photographer asked if it was Jennifer, he laughed.

While J.Lo and A-Rod are not calling it quits for now, a source close to the couple told E! News exclusively on Saturday that "Alex is fully aware that this relationship is currently hanging by a thread" and "things have been bumpy in the relationship for the last six months."