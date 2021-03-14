BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence on Relationship Status
jlo & arodMeghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

See Every Star at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

From model Hailey Bieber to iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove, here are all the stars who made an appearance at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. All you have to do is keep scrolling!

By Samantha Schnurr 14 Mar, 2021 12:44 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCelebritiesNickelodeonKids' Choice Awards
Watch: "iCarly" Cast Will Reunite at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The stars have arrived on the orange carpet. 

While fans had to miss out on a traditional carpet last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are back—and Hollywood's beloved celebrities are joining both virtually and in person. 

From Hailey Bieber to iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove, plenty of familiar faces have already been spotted on slime's big night. As for what's in store for the fun show, All That and Kenan & Kel alum Kenan Thompson is in charge of hosting the 34th annual ceremony while Justin Bieber leads the nominee pool as not only the star with the most nods this year, but also as a slated performer. 

With many more celebrity appearances expected throughout the show, you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for your favorite star—or if you miss one, E! News has you covered. All you have to do is keep your fingers crossed for some epic slimes. 

photos
A History of Kids' Choice Awards Celebrity Slimes

Keep scrolling for every celebrity appearance at the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards and don't forget to keep track of who ends up a winner this year with E!'s complete list here!

Nickelodeon
David Dobrik

The YouTube star appeared to present the award for Favorite Female Social Star. 

Nickelodeon
Anna Kendrick

The actress won for her performance as Poppy in Trolls World Tour

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Anthony Anderson

The Black-ish star popped on the orange carpet in a bubblegum pink suit. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Darci Lynne Farmer

The America's Got Talent winner struck a pose on the orange carpet. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove & Jerry Trainor

The iCarly stars were back together again on the orange carpet. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Isaiah Crews

There was no missing the actor's colorful outfit, topped off with neon green sneakers. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Jennifer Garner

The Yes Day star was all smiles on the orange carpet. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Hailey Bieber

The model struck a pose on the orange carpet ahead of husband Justin Bieber's highly anticipated performance. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Tiffany Haddish

The comedian served up ocean vibes with this sea-inspired starfish dress. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Kenan Thompson

The Nickelodeon alum and 2021 host waved to the cameras on the orange red carpet. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Gal Gadot

The pregnant Wonder Woman 1984 star brought sunshine to the orange carpet in a vibrant yellow gown. 

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set

2

The Talk Under Internal Review After Sharon Osbourne Exchange

3

The Hills' Lo Bosworth Recalls "Traumatic Brain Injury"

4

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

5
Exclusive

What Happened to Erik von Detten? A Rare Convo With the '00s Sensation