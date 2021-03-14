jlo & arodMeghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

See the 2021 Grammy Award Nominees at Their First-Ever Grammys

Blast from the past! See photos of 2021 Grammy Award nominees at their first-ever Grammy Award ceremonies, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

By Corinne Heller 14 Mar, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicBeyoncéTaylor SwiftLady GagaAriana GrandeGrammys
Watch: Taylor Swift Teases Collaborative 2021 Grammys Performance

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are among the most celebrated nominees at the upcoming 2021 Grammys.

They are no strangers to the annual award show, having several wins under their belt, and have attended many a Grammy ceremony during their career. Bey, who is nominated for nine awards this year, attended her first Grammy Awards in 2000, with her group Destiny's Child, then a quartet instead of a trio, as they were in their most successful years in the early aughts. Beyoncé later made her solo Grammys red carpet debut in 2004, when she won her first five  awards as an individual R&B artist.

Taylor received six 2021 Grammy nominations. The star, who has previously won 10 Grammys, first attended the annual ceremony in 2008, the year she was nominated for Best New Artist.

Dua Lipa is also nominated for six Grammys this year, two years after she made her debut at the star-studded affair and won two awards.

See photos of 2021 Grammy Award nominees at their first-ever Grammys:

Kirby Lee/WireImage
Beyoncé - With Destiny's Child

The group, then a quartet made up of Beyoncé, Kelly RowlandMichelle Williams and Farrah Franklin, made their Grammys debut in 2000, the year they were nominated for two awards for their song "Bills, Bills, Bills." Farrah left Destiny's Child later that year.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Beyoncé - Solo

The star made her Grammys red carpet debut in 2000 with her group Destiny's Child, who won three Grammys. Bey later made her solo Grammys entrance in 2004. The singer has received 19 Grammy Awards for her solo music. In 2021, she was nominated for nine awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for "Black Parade," Record of the Year and Best Music Film for Black Is King.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lizzo

The singer appears on the Grammys red carpet in 2020, the first year she was nominated. She won three out of her eight nominations, including Pop Solo Performance.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish

The artist appears on the 2020 Grammys red carpet. That year marked the first time she was nominated for a Grammy Award. She won all five out of her five nominations, including New Artist and Album.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
BTS

The South Korean pop group made their Grammys debut in 2020. They were not nominated for an award but did perform at the event. In 2021, they were nominated for Best Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

The pop star attended her first-ever Grammys in an eclectic head-turning fashion look in 2010. A year earlier, she received her first nomination, for Best Dance Recording for her song "Just Dance." While it did not win, she went on to receive 11 Grammy Awards. She also continued to shock and wow audiences with her unique styles and even arrived at the 2011 ceremony inside an egg. In 2021, she was nominated for two Grammys.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Lady A

The country music group, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, made their Grammys debut in 2009, the year they were nominated for two awards, including Best New Artist. They won their first Grammy Award in 2010 for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "I Run to You" and have won seven Grammys overall. In 2021, they were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Ocean."

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Taylor Swift

The star kicked off her first Grammys red carpet in 2008, when she was nominated for Best New Artist. The country-turned-pop singer has since won 10 awards and was nominated for six in 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dua Lipa

The singer walked her first Grammys red carpet in 2019, when she won two out of her two nominated categories, including Best New Artist. In 2021, she was nominated for six awards.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Drake

The rapper made his Grammys debut in 2010, the year he received his first Grammy nomination, for Best Rap Song for "Best I Ever Had." He won his first Grammy in 2013, for Best Rap Album for Take Care. Over the years, Drake has won four Grammys and has been nominated more than 40 times. In 2021, he received three nods.

L. Cohen/WireImage for The Recording Academy
John Legend

Before he reached EGOT status, the singer appeared at the Grammys red carpet for the first time in 2005. A year later, he won two awards out of his eight nominations, including the award for Best New Artist. He would go on to win 10 more over the years and in 2021, he was nominated for three awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

The star walked the Grammys red carpet for the first time in 2020, the year he received his first Grammy Award nominations. He won two out of six categories—Music Video and Pop Duo/Group Performance for his and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" remix.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Ricky Martin

The singer won his first Grammy in 1999, for Best Latin Pop Performance for his album Vuelve. A year later, he made his Grammys red carpet debut, as his breakout hit "Livin' la Vida Loca" was nominated for three awards and his new self-titled album also received a nod. He walked away empty handed. But in 2016, he won the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album for A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition). In 2021, he was nominated for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for Pausa.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Justin Bieber

The then-teen heartthrob made his Grammys red carpet debut in 2010 but was nominated for his first two Grammys a year later. He won the award for Best Dance Recording for "Where Are Ü Now" in 2016 and has been nominated more than a dozen times. In 2021, he received four nods, including Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Ariana Grande

Before she was known for her chart-topping singles and signature high ponytail, the singer made her Grammys debut in 2011. She brought along her brother, Frankie Grande. In 2019, Ariana won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. She has been nominated for a Grammy a dozen times. In 2021, she received a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her and Lady Gaga's song "Rain on Me."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Miranda Lambert

The country star made her Grammys red carpet debut in 2008 with then-boyfriend and now-ex-husband Blake Shelton. A year earlier, Miranda was nominated for her first Grammy, for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Kerosene." She won her first Grammy Award in 2011, in the same category, for "The House That Built Me." In 2015, she won the award for Best Country Album for Platinum. In 2021, the singer received three Grammy nods.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Post Malone

The rapper appeared at the Grammys for the first time in 2019, when he was nominated for four awards. He was nominated for two more the following year. He received three Grammy nods in 2021.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' little sister made her Grammys debut in 2019 with their parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Noah received the 2021 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

