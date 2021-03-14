Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

The 2021 Grammy Awards seemed to take forever to get here, but it's better late than never!
As music lovers are aware, the Recording Academy originally scheduled the 63rd annual award ceremony for Sunday, Jan. 31. The event was slated to be semi-virtual, with no live audience and only presenters and performers on-site.
However, as the coronavirus pandemic approached its one-year anniversary, the organizers announced the big night would be postponed. The Recording Academy explained its decision in a statement, writing in part, "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."
That brings us to today.
Trevor Noah is hosting for the first time, meaning there will be plenty of laughs throughout the 3-hour long simulcast show.
Meanwhile, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and more artists are taking the stage to perform their Grammy-nominated hits.
As for the winners, well, you'll just have to check back here for updates in real time. To see which stars have won a 2021 Grammy Award, check out our complete list below!
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Ona, Thana Alexa
WINNER: Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Americana Album:
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
WINNER: World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
WINNER: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Global Music Album:
FU Chronicles, Antibalas
WINNER: Twice As Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
WINNER: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch And Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Best Music Film:
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
WINNER: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Proter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best Dance Recording:
"On My Mind," Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High," Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference," Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both of Us," Jayda G
WINNER: "10%," Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
WINNER: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
Best Metal Performance:
"Bum-Rush," Body Count
"Underneath," Code Orange
"The In-Between," In This Moment
"BloodMoney," Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of of the Axe) - Live," Power Trip
Best Alternative Music Album:
WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
JAIME, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
"Rockstar," DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later," Drake featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown," Anderson .Paak
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room," Travis Scott
Best New Age Album:
Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form/Less, Superposition
WINNER: More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
"Guinevere," Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist, Track from: Axiom
"Pachamama," Regina Carter, soloist, Track from: Ona (Thana Alexa)
"Tomorrow Is the Question," Julian Lage, soloist
"Celia," Gerald Clayton, soloist
WINNER: "All Blues," Chick Corea, soloist, Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
"Moe Honk," Joshua Redman, soloist, Track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
WINNER: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
Monk'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
WINNER: Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
WINNER: Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance Song:
"Wonderful Is Your Name," Melvin Crispell III
"Release (Live)," Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter
"Come Together," Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters
"Won't Let Go," Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
WINNER: "Movin' On," Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
"The Blessing (Live)," Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters
"Sunday Morning," Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters
"Holy Water," We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters
"Famous For (I Believe)," Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters
WINNER: "There Was Jesus," Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album:
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
WINNER: Gospel, According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
WINNER: Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
WINNER: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Hecho en México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
WINNER: Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Ayayay!, Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
WINNER: 40, Grupo Niche
Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
Best American Roots Performance:
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Deep in Love," Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet," Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone," Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
WINNER: "I Remember Everything," John Prine
Best American Roots Song:
"Cabin," Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
"Ceiling to the Floor," Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
"Hometown," Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
WINNER: "I Remember Everything," Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
"Man Without a Soul," Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Bluegrass Album:
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
WINNER: Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album:
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
WINNER: Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Best Folk Album:
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
WINNER: All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
My Relatives "Niko Kowaiks," Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā
WINNER: Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album:
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
WINNER: Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals
One World, The Wailers
Best Children's Music Album:
WINNER: All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds
Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends
I'm an Optimist, Dog On Fleas
Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
Best Comedy Album:
WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album:
Amélie
American Utopia on Broadway
WINNER: Jagged Little Pill
Little Shop of Horrors
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Various Artists
Bill & Ted Face the Music, Various Artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Various Artists
Frozen 2, Various Artists
WINNER: Jojo Rabbit, Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Ad Astra, Max Richter, composer
Becoming, Kamasi Washington, composer
WINNER: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
1917, Thomas Newman, composer
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Carried Me With You, Onward, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & AURORA)
WINNER: "No Time to Die," No Time to Die, Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Stand Up," Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Recording Package:
"Everyday Life," Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
"Funeral," Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
"Healer," Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
"On Circles," Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
WINNER: "Vols. 11 & 12," Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
Mode, Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
WINNER: Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
The Story of Ghostly International, Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes:
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974, Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
WINNER: Dead Man's Pop, Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business, Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky, David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album:
Celebrated, 1985-1896, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943), Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
WINNER: It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Souvenir, Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)
Thrown Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
Black Hole Rainbow, Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations, Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
WINNER: Hyperspace, Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
JAIME, Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips, Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Remixed Recording:
"Do You Ever (Rac Mix), RAC, remixer (Phil Good)
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)", Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)," Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
WINNER: "Roses (Imanbek Remix)," Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)," Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Engineered Album, Classical"
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
Hynes: Fields, Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
WINNER: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Babi Yar," David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
WINNER: David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Instrumental Composition:
Baby Jack, Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
Be Water II, Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)
Plumfield, Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
WINNER: Sputnik, Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
Strata, Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
"Bathroom Dance," Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
WINNER: "Donna Lee," John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
"Honeymooners," Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows)
"Lift Every Voice and Sing," Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
"Uranus: The Magician,"Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
"Asas Fechadas," John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)
"Desert Song," Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)
"From This Place," Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
WINNER: "He Won't Hold You," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
"Slow Burn," Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)
Best Orchestral Performance:
"Aspects of America, Pulitzer Edition," Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
"Concurrence," Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
"Copland: Symphony No. 3," Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
WINNER: "Ives: Complete Symphonies," Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Lutosiawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3"
Best Opera Recording:
"Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen," Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
"Floyd C. Prince of Players," William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
WINNER: "Gershwin: Porgy and Bess," David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
"Handel: Agrippina," Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
"Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg," Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance:
Carthage
WINNER: DanielPour, The Passion of Yeshuah
Kastalsky: Requiem
Moravec: Sanctuary Road
Once Upon a Time
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
WINNER: Contemporary Voices
Healing Modes
Hearne T.: Place
Hynes: Fields
The Schumann Quartets
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas
Bohemian Tales
Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival
WINNER: Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
American Composers at Play: William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto
Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger
Farinelli
A Lad's Love
Smyth: The Prison
Best Classical Compendium:
Adès Conducts Adès
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs
WINNER: Thomas M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke
Woolf, L.P,: Fire and Flood
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
DanielPour, The Passion of Yeshua
Floyd, C: Prince of Players
Hearne, T.: Place
WINNER: Rouse: Symphony No. 5