Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Enjoy 50% Off It Cosmetics, Clinique & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's like Christmas morning all over again! Starting today, Ulta will be offering incredible deals on beauty must-haves during their 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Every day until 4/3, you can score 50% off popular beauty brands like NuFace, Elemis, Tula, Kopari and many more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from It Cosmetics, Clinique and Stila Cosmetics!
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Packed with powerful ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, collagen, hyaluronic acid and squalane, this anti-aging moisturizer will help hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
It's not often that Stila's #1 selling waterproof liquid eyeliner goes on sale! The quick-drying, smudge-proof eyeliner offers precise application and is loved by so many makeup artists.
Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter
Thanks to Clinique's patented CL302 Equalizer Technology, this powerhouse serum will help with improving the appearance of darks spots, acne scars and age spots.
Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno Just Released the Chicest Beauty Organizers.