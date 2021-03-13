Dua Lipa's Collaboration Wish List Basically Guarantees More Grammys Are Coming Her Way

Watch : Dua Lipa Handpicks Her Dream Music Collaborations

If we had to pick a silver lining of 2020, Dua Lipa's sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, is a strong contender.

When the music industry—and honestly the entire world—came to a screeching halt last March, the pop star knew she was taking a major risk by dropping the project merely weeks into the nation's COVID-19 lockdown.

But Dua's decision proved fortuitous, having nabbed six Grammy nominations, three of which for Record, Album and Song of the Year.

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, E!'s Rocsi Diaz caught up with the 25 year old for an exclusive chat, where she shared aspirations for the next chapter of her pop music takeover. Spoiler alert: Dua's Grammy-winning streak is far from over.

When asked which fellow artists she'd love to one day collab with, Dua revealed, "My list is actually quite big. There are so many artists that I love and I admire and that inspire me."