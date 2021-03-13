Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set When This A-List Hunk Was There

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Blake Lively has a bone to pick with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

On March 12, the Cinephile Club Instagram account shared a fun fact about Deadpool 2, and Brad Pitt's surprising appearance. In the caption of a video of Brad filming his scene in the superhero movie, the account wrote, "Fun Fact: #RyanReynolds had revealed that Hollywood star #BradPitt wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in 'Deadpool 2'. In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero's ally known as The Vanisher."

Blake, who has been married to Ryan since 2012 and shares three children with him, joked in the comments section, "Weird... My husband didn't invite me to set that day."

The Gossip Girl alum's crush on Brad is well documented. In a 2008 interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress said, "I've kissed just three people in my life, other than stuff that I've done for TV or movies. I know—I'm weird! I hope Brad Pitt doesn't hear this. He's never going to want to marry me!"