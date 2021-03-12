Devon Windsor's Pregnancy Shows the Victoria's Secret Baby Boom Is Real

BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together
It's a Victoria's Secret baby boom! Devon Windsor, who's walked the runway in a number of the lingerie brand's fashion shows, is pregnant with her first child.

The Victoria's Secret baby boom continues.

Devon Windsor, who's walked the runway in six of the lingerie brand's fashion shows since 2013, is pregnant with her and Johnny Dex Barbara's first child. The 27-year-old St. Louis, MO-born model announced the news on her Instagram page on Friday, March 12, alongside photos of herself showcasing her bare baby bump and holding a roll of first trimester sonograms while standing next to her husband, who she married in November 2019

"Mom & Dad," she wrote. "I'm pregnant [angel baby emoji]!! Johnny and I are so excited to finally share the news with you guys! I have dreamt of being a mama my whole life. We are so grateful for this little angel in my belly, and are so excited for this new chapter in our lives!"

She added, "Sending extra love and light to the mamas out there who are trying to conceive. I am hopeful your miracles are around the corner!"

Fellow Victoria's Secret model Gigi Hadid, who last year became a first-time mom, commented, "So happy for you dev !!!"

Gigi, 25, and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, last September.

Devon and Gigi are not alone. Several other Victoria's Secret models have also become pregnant during the past year, amid a decrease in the number of modeling shoots and other fashion events due to business shutdowns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram
Devon Windsor

The Victoria's Secret model announced on Instagram on March 12, 2021 that she is pregnant with her and Johnny Dex Barbara's first child. She is one of several Victoria's Secret models who announced a pregnancy or gave birth over the past year.

Instagram / Karolina Kurkova
Karolína Kurková

The Czech supermodel revealed in December 2020 that she and husband Archie Drury were expecting their third child, who will join their two sons, Noah and Tobin.

Instagram / Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel gave birth to her and Zayn Malik's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss

The Victoria's Secret model confirmed in November 2020 that she and husband Joshua Kushner were expecting their first child.

Instagram
Romee Strijd

The Victoria's Secret model announced on Dec. 4, 2020 that she welcomed a baby girl with longtime partner Laurens van Leeuwen.

Instagram
Elsa Hosk

The Victoria's Secret model and boyfriend Tom Daly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Feb. 11, 2021.

