See Katy Perry Bring Out Her Mom Moves in Heartwarming American Idol "Momtage"

Katy Perry's motherhood update is sure to make you "Smile."
In this exclusive clip from Sunday, March 14's all-new American Idol, Katy sounds off on how she's changed since becoming a mom. In fact, in the sneak peek above, the "Daisies" singer reveals that even her wardrobe has changed to help with her mommy duties.
Now, we aren't saying that Katy's signature style is different, there's just a few new additions. "If I need to feed, I'm ready to go," the pop star declares while pulling down a breastfeeding friendly flap on her epic cow-print ensemble.
In a heartwarming "momtage," Katy informs her male co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan that "it's a full-time job being a mom." As she continues, the mother of one laments that she doesn't "have the energy" she used to.
The "Dark Horse" artist and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020.
Thankfully, Katy has her fellow American Idol judges and host Ryan Seacrest by her side as she embarks on this new mom journey. "Being a new mother can be really challenging," she notes in a confessional. "But the guys have been so great and so supportive."
Case in point: Luke gifts Katy baby Daisy's first set of cowboy boots and a fishing rod. Katy happily responds to the presents, "Honestly, she has all she needs to come visit you in Nashville."
Later on, Lionel praises Katy's transformation into a mom. He shares with the American Idol camera, "What has been the most phenomenal transition from any other season to now? Katy. She's kind of step into that role now as a mom pop star."
Proving the "Hello" singer correct, Katy is seen busting out her mom "moves." With a high kick, she declares, "I'm a mother!"
We love to see it. Catch the exclusive "momtage" for yourself above!
