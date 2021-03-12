Meghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Hilary Duff's "Memorable" Baby Shower Is Exactly What Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff was treated to an intimate baby shower before welcoming her third child. Go inside the unforgettable celebration planned by her close friends.

Hilary Duff is feeling the love from her closest girlfriends.

Before welcoming another child with husband Matthew Koma, the Lizzie McGuire star was treated to a surprise baby shower in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram posted on Thursday, March 12, Hilary gave thanks to her gal pals for planning "the most special day."

"I seriously wasn't planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing," the expectant mom wrote online. "I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven't been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women."

Hilary added, "Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy s--t I'm having a third child...send help!"

Back in October 2020, Hilary announced she was expecting her second child with Matthew. The actress also shares a son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

To see even more memories from the baby shower including all of the food and décor, keep scrolling below.

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
It's Party Time

Before welcoming her third child into the world, Hilary Duff was treated to an intimate baby shower with her closest family and friends. 

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
Family Affair

Hilary's two children along with husband Matthew Koma made a special appearance at the baby shower. 

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
Personal Touch

"When a group of dear friends wants to do something special for @hilaryduff, we want to make their vision a reality!" event planner Stephanie Terblanche shared on Instagram. "With a subtle nod to @littlegoldenbooks (we used them as sign holders, thanks to @laylabelledesign!) and personal touches sprinkled throughout, this super intimate shower was a hit!"

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
Celebrate Good Times

Los Angeles based Home baker Claritza created handmade mini ding dongs and twinkies for the celebration. 

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
Let's Eat

"One of my favorite ways to honor the mom-to-be is to have mini versions of comfort foods and desserts made for them, and @alchemy_kitchen_ nailed it!!" the event planner revealed on Instagram

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
The Dessert

You can't leave a baby shower without having a delicious slice of cake. 

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
Safety First

According to guests, all safety protocols were followed to ensure a safe baby shower for all. 

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
Time to Decorate

According to the event planner, "Friends could bundle sage with @thebohemiancowgirls, and make macrame pieces to go on a custom baby mobile with @whambam_haven while sipping on champagne or @lacroixwater with cotton candy and pop rock bombs dropped in them! @champybub FTW! @emmajcompany made custom tie dye face masks and chains so guests could choose #teamgirl or #teamboy upon entry." 

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
Feels Like Home

"Thank you to @balloonandpaper and @midsummermother for going above and beyond, and of course @foundrentalco and @createaparty for the sweet decor," the event planner shared. "Gorgeous snaps by @lauramollphoto. Thank you @goodcarmastudio!"

Laura Moll @lauramollphoto
Feeling the Love

Guests including Haylie Duff spoiled the expectant mom with kisses during the celebration. 

