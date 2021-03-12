Paris Hilton Reflects on That Iconic Car Photo With Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

Watch : Paris Hilton Shocked By Sarah Silverman's Apology

Few photos scream 2006 more than the infamous one of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears crammed into Paris' car outside the Beverly Hills Hotel. While the pic certainly made the women appear like a tightknit squad, Paris revealed that was hardly the case during a PodPost episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris.

"That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend's party, and we decided to leave to go home," Paris explained to her co-host Hunter March. "We were walking to the car and all of as suddenly got swarmed by a tons of paparazzi. Just as we got to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama."

The Simple Life alum continued, "As we were getting into the car, a paparazzi screamed at me, 'Is it true that you hit Lindsay?' And at that moment I see Lindsay walking towards us, and I said 'Why don't you just ask her?' And Lindsay said... 'No, Paris would never hit me, I've known her since I was 15.' It was basically just, not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward to be asked that question, and it was just weird how that whole thing happened."

At the time, a video had circulated of the Mean Girls star claiming that Paris had hit and spilled a drink on her at friend's house.

Paris added, "All of a sudden, I look over, and she's in my car. We weren't getting along, but I was polite."