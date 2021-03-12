Whatever Happened to Erik von Detten? A Rare Conversation With Your Childhood Crush

Before there was Zac Efron and Harry Styles—hell, before the Internet boyfriend was even a part of our accepted lexicon—there was Erik von Detten.

He was the epitome of a Disney dreamboat: The baby blue eyes, the smoldering gaze, the somehow always perfectly gelled back blonde hair. Teens everywhere had his poster plastered over the walls of their bedrooms. Erik von Detten was your first crush, a Tiger Beat editor's dream come true and "the sexual awakening for a whole generation of girls, gays and theys," as one Twitter user so aptly put it.

From the mid-90s to the early 2000s, he captured hearts in Escape to Witch Mountain, Brink! and The Princess Diaries. (He gave Mia Thermopolis her first freakin' foot pop. OK, almost.) In between, he voiced Sid in Toy Story, Flynt in Tarzan and Lawson on Recess.

He was Hollywood's it guy. Until, suddenly, he wasn't. After a string of unremarkable guest roles from 2003 to 2008—Charmed, 8 Simple Rules, Malcolm in the Middle and Bones—he just kind of…disappeared. His last acting credit was a voiceover in 2010's Toy Story 3.

So what the heck happened? The 38-year-old—married to real estate guru Angela von Detten and expecting baby no. 2 this month—sat down with E! for a rare look into his life then and now.