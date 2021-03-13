Where Does the Royal Family Go After That Bombshell Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Tell-All?

For two straight hours on the evening of Mar. 7 it felt like the entire world had their TVs (and for those outside the Eastern Time Zone, computers) tuned to the same channel.

Twitter went wild, journalists sat agape and group text chains exploded with friends rushing to share their thoughts as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered a series of jaw-droppers to Montecito neighbor and good pal Oprah Winfrey, each revelation more "Whaa??"-inducing than the next.

As for the woman of the hour, she was focused on her son's nighttime routine.

It wasn't until after Meghan had tucked 22-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into his crib at their 18,671-square-foot Santa Barbara, Calif. manse that she turned her attention to the revealing three hours and 20 minutes that she'd spent with the legendary queen of all media weeks earlier.

"She was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast," Oprah shared on her follow-up CBS' This Morning segment Mar. 9. So their communication was limited to just one brief exchange. Shared Oprah, "I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How's it going?'"