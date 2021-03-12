E!'s Erin Lim Marries Joshua Rhodes: All the Details On Their Secret Ceremony

Erin Lim started 2021 off with a bang!

The host quietly married Joshua Rhodes on Jan. 21—that's 1/21/21—E! News can exclusively reveal. "We decided around the holiday that because of COVID we wanted to have a small, intimate wedding with just our family. We wanted to keep it small. And what better way to start out the New Year?" The Rundown host tells E! exclusively. "We decided to get married in my parent's backyard. Joshua's dad actually married us, so it was really, really special."

For their "unconventional" day, as she puts it, she chose a Shona Joy gown that she actually found through an Instagram ad. "We didn't spend the night before the wedding separately and, on the day of the wedding, I actually ended up going to work and doing The Rundown," she recalls. "I got back to my house at noon and we got married at 4 p.m. I already had my hair and make-up done at work!"