Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Felt "Sick to My Stomach" About the Release of Her Latest Movie

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Social Media Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure knows that maintaining her title as the "Queen of Christmas" is no small task.

The 44-year-old Fuller House actress—who has appeared in 26 different Hallmark Channel movies over the years, including many holiday-themed films—was a recent guest on podcast The Call to Mastery. During the episode, she told host Jordan Raynor she has experienced intense anxiety due to fears that her movies might not continue the high level of viewership and excitement to which she's become accustomed.

Jordan asked Candace, who is also an accomplished children's book author, whether she worries that her books will sell well. She replied that she doesn't stress too much over her writing career because she sees it as a side gig.

"But on the flip side, I worry all the time about my movies," she shared. "I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I've created an anxiety for myself. Because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row, and you know one day, you're going to slide off that pedestal."