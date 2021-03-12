Granger Smith and Wife Amber Expecting Baby After Accidental Drowning of Son River

Granger Smith and wife Amber are celebrating the newest addition to their family after experiencing unimaginable heartbreak.

The 41-year-old country singer and his spouse, 39, both took to Instagram on Thursday, March 11 to announce they are expecting a baby boy in August 2021.

The news comes 21 months after the couple's 3-year-old son River died in a tragic drowning accident in June 2019. The couple also share 7-year-old son Lincoln and 9-year-old daughter London.

"We're pregnant," Granger wrote on March 11. "I don't have many words for this video. Life isn't perfect. Sometimes it's beat up and broken but it's NEVER hopeless. God promises that."

He continued, "Our story isn't finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God's glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August."

Amber posted in part, "Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God."