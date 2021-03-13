BREAKING

Why Women Everywhere Can't Stop Decorating With Drew Barrymore's Flower Home Collection

In addition to Flower Beauty, Drew Barrymore has found huge success at Walmart with her stylish and quirky Flower Home collections.

E-Commerce, Drew Barrymore for Flower BeautyJamie Nelson

Leave it to Drew Barrymore to turn your house into a home. 

As many Americans continue to spend their afternoons watching The Drew Barrymore Show, others are transforming their spaces with a little help from the talk-show host.

After finding huge success with Flower Beauty, Drew expanded her line in 2019 to also include Flower Home. Ever since then, Walmart shoppers have been able to explore an abundance of fresh prints, textures, decor and more while also adding unique touches to their own personal space.

In honor of Women's History Month, we're putting the spotlight on Drew's affordable line that continues to grow. After all, she has eyewear and hair tools now too. Make room for some joy with just a few of our favorite items below. 

Why Women Everywhere Know Martha Stewart Products Are a Very Good Thing

Botanical Watercolor 16 Piece Dinnerware Set

Dinner is served! Add a pop of color to your table with colorful plates and bowls that are stylish, durable and dishwasher safe. 

$60
Walmart

Vintage Palm Decorative Throw Pillow

With spring and summer right around the corner, add some tropical vibes to your chairs and couches with Drew's throw pillows

$34
Walmart

Diameter Round Wood Wall Mirror with Shelf

Before you hop out of the house for a day at school or a quick trip to the market, make sure you check yourself with this classic round mirror.

$69
Walmart

Pink Velvet Track Loungue Armchair

From sofas to dining tables, Drew's Flower Home collection offers a wide variety of furniture choices. Many shoppers can't help but be tempted by her pink armchair that's less than $300. 

$299
Walmart

Frankie Reading Glasses

Sometimes, those with an eye for style need some handy reading glasses. These glasses from Drew's Flower Eyewear collection are available in four progressive intensities to best suit your needs. 

$20
Walmart

RoomMates Peach and White Vintage Palm Peel and Stick Wallpaper

The best way to brighten up a bare room is with some peel and stick wallpaper. Drew's Flower Home collection offers a wide variety of designs that can be applied to any smooth surface. 

$69
Walmart

Love at the Zoo Set of 3 Framed Wall Art

Drew didn't forget about the kids! Flower Home Kids is now available at Walmart and features a large selection of wall art. "A kids room is the happiest place," Drew shared. "Everything in it should reflect that joy." 

$43
$28
Walmart

Marshmallow Elephant Wall Shelf

From little stuffed animals to arts and crafts, this elephant wall shelf will help show off your child's favorite possessions. And yes, it may make your kid's room cooler and cleaner too. 

$82
Walmart

All About My Mom Wall Art

This adorable wall art features a child's hand-writing in bright, multicolored hues, which helps create a whimsical aesthetic in any playroom. 

$36
Walmart

Volumizing Styling Hot Hair Brush

When it comes to Drew's cruelty-free cosmetics line titled Flower Beauty, shoppers are loving Drew's hair tools that also include hair brushes and hair dryers. 

$40
Walmart

Rattan Pendant Light

This pendant light features a bell-shaped shade made of woven rattan. The natural hue will coordinate easily with existing decor in your kitchen, dining area or other rooms of your house. 

$69
Walmart

For even more home decor ideas, see why designers can't get enough of Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair collaboration

