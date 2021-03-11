Eve Hewson "Stole" Dad Bono's Address Book and Prank Called Justin Timberlake

Watch : Justin Timberlake 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

A perk of being Bono's daughter? The ability to call nearly any celebrity you want...provided you steal dad's phonebook, that is.

In a new interview with This Morning, Eve Hewson, who is the star of the new, twisty Netflix series Behind Her Eyes, admitted she would often take advantage of her famous father's connections as a teenager—but didn't really have a great plan for when she finally got a hold of them. One such person was Justin Timberlake, who, in 2001, worked with her dad on a star-studded cover of Marvin Gaye's song "What's Going On" to benefit AIDS research.

"I like to take advantage of my circumstances sometimes, and when I was younger I stole my dad's address book, I tried to prank call a few people," the actress explained on the show, "but Justin picked up, so we asked him trivial questions from the back of a cereal box."