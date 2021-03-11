All the Details on E!'s 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Coverage

E!'s the place to be for the 2021 Grammys.
Sunday, March 14 marks the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and it promises to be quite the affair—even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thus, Giuliana Rancic will return to host Live from E!: Grammy Awards in order bring viewers spontaneous and memorable interviews with music's biggest stars and other A-list celebrities.
Rancic will be joined on-camera by Rocsi Diaz and a group of panelists, including E! News' Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski, iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad and E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim. Once more, E! will have the most extensive multi-platform coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social live coverage heading into music's biggest night.
Kicking off the weekend coverage on Saturday, March 13 is Daily Pop: Grammy Awards Edition. This special Saturday edition of Daily Pop, which features Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and guest co-host Rad, will take a look at all the big nominees and news surrounding the Grammys. Oh, and Lady Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson will be joining Daily Pop live in the studio.
Yes, the hosts will be learning moves from Gaga's nominated "Rain on Me."
By Sunday, viewers can tune into E! at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammy Awards. Parker, Goreski and Lim will be joined by NBC's A Little Late With Lilly Singh host, Lilly Singh. Together, the commentators will discuss what to expect from the big night.
And, like we mentioned above, Rancic will do what she does best on the red carpet starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. However, just 30 minutes later, viewers can gain even more coverage by tuning into Live From E! Stream, the digital show with Sylvester and pop culture expert Naz Perez. You can find it on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app.
For more social media fun, be sure to catch Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app on Monday, March 15 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. Why? Well, on E!'s Post Pop, they'll be recapping the Grammys' biggest moments, including what you didn't see on TV.
We also encourage you to tune into Monday's episodes of Daily Pop and Nightly Pop as they too will discuss all things Grammys.
Oh, there's also Monday's episode of The Rundown to watch, which will include special Grammy Awards coverage. Other Grammys news and behind-the-scenes content can be found on eonline.com and their social platforms (Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook).
Speaking of Instagram, E! News Instagram Stories will feature a day-long takeover, giving a behind-the-scenes look at this year's festivities and more. Style fans can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the night.
Be sure to keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of E!'s Grammys coverage.
Saturday, March 13
11 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop: Grammy Awards Edition, a special Saturday edition looking at all the big nominees and last minute breaking news featuring Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and guest co-host, iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad. Lady Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson joins us LIVE in studio and shows our hosts some dance moves from Gaga's nominated "Rain on Me".
Sunday, March 14
4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammy Awards featuring Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski, E! News' The Rundown host, Erin Lim and NBC's A Little Late with Lilly Singh host Lilly Singh.
6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Grammy Awards hosted by Giuliana Rancic, Rocsi Diaz along with panelists Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski, iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad and E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim.
6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream featuring Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and pop culture expert, Naz Perez.
11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Grammy Awards After Party featuring Rocsi Diaz, iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad, and Naz Perez.
Monday, March 15
9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT
E!'s Post Pop: Biggest Moments from the Grammy Awards featuring Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz.
11 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop featuring co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester.
11 p.m. ET/PT
Nightly Pop featuring co-hosts Nina Parker, Hunter March and special co-host Rocsi Diaz.
This year's must-see moments at Live from E!: Grammy Awards are brought to viewers by Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant, Johnnie Walker, Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz and P&G.
Live from E! is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski executive producing on behalf of Den of Thieves. Amanda McPhillips and Shaun Smith will also serve as Executive Producers.