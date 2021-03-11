14 Brands Giving Back for Women's History Month

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Women's History Month!
As we reflect on the progress women have made, it's important to celebrate past and present females who have blazed the path for so many. And what better way to uplift women everywhere than supporting businesses that are giving back to female-focused causes and charities! This month, before you go to a big corporation to restock your shampoo or pick up a gift or upgrade your wardrobe, try to source your goods from one of the many brands giving back in honor of Women's History Month.
From meaningful journals and sustainable footwear to adorable tie-dye sets and empowering tees, we've rounded up 14 brands who are giving back to important causes and organizations like Girl's Inc., The Malala Fund and the ACLU.
See below for our guide of brands who are giving back in honor of Women's History Month!
Curio Diamonds
Curio Diamonds is donating 25 percent of all proceeds from March 8th through March 15th to the Loveland Foundation Therapy Fund, which seeks to provide opportunity and healing to communities of color, and especially to Black women and girls. And all of Curio's jewelry is under $60.
PopSockets
PopSockets is donating 50 percent of sales from the new PopSockets PopGrip collections will benefit the Malala Fund throughout the month of March. Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead by providing free, safe, and quality education.
Net-A-Porter
Creative Director and Co-Founder of Westman Atelier, Gucci Westman designed a International Women's Day t-shirt on Net-A-Porter with words "Force Feminine." 100 percent of the profits from the sale of the t-shirt will go to Women for Women International, a non-profit to help women survivors of war.
QUAY
Quay is donating 100k to Girls Inc., a non-profit that inspires girls strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. The donation will directly support girls 5-18 within the US and Canada. And you're going to want the brand's latest collection with Ashley Graham!
Saylor
This month, Saylor is partnering with Black Girl Ventures, giving 20 percent of proceeds from the new spring collection. Black Girl Ventures' mission is to provide Black and Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship
Blue Stripes
Throughout the month of March, Blue Stripes will be donating 100 percent of profits from their site of revolutionary and innovative cacao creations and hydrating cacao water to Girls, Inc., a nonprofit organization serving girls ages 6-18 across the United States and Canada with programming and mentorship promoting healthy living, academic enrichment and life skills development.
Ba&sh Paris
100 percent of profits from sales of this tee, as well as 10 percent of all ba&sh North America sales on March 8th, will be donated to the Together for Her Campaign – an alliance between CARE, the Entertainment Industry Foundation, and the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project to support the global response against domestic violence during COVID-19. This empowering t-shirt is also available in black and white!
Jiggy
Featuring original art by Maliha Abidi, Jiggy's monthly subscription puzzle for March highlights an array of trailblazing women who have broken barriers, changed laws and spearheaded some of the most powerful movements in history including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Marsha P. Johnson, Malala, and many more. Jiggy will not only give a percentage of the puzzle's sales back to the female artist, but they will also be donating 20% of proceeds to the Girls Opportunity Alliance on on IWD!
Wren + Glory x Bev
10 percent of proceeds from every purchase of this exclusive Bev x Wren+Glory 'Chicks' set will be donated to Uncommon Threads, an innovative non-profit that taps into the power of clothes and image as tools for strengthening low-income women by building self-esteem and self-worth. And the set is so rad and cute!
Jupiter
Healthy scalp, healthy life, right? Packed with powerful ingredients, this duo from Jupiter helps with dandruff and moisture retention. This week, Jupiter is donating 100% of profits on their website to Dress for Success, a nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.
Urban Stems x Bumble
Bumble and UrbanStems teamed up to create a special collection of bouquets, and they are donating $20,000 to the ACLU's Women's Rights Project, which has been fighting for gender equality since 1972. Make sure to send a woman who inspires you some beautiful flowers!
Lively
In partnership with artist Rafaela Mascaro, Lively is donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the Uniquely You Tote to I Support The Girls; a charity that collects and distributes essential items, including bras, underwear, and menstrual hygiene products to women experiencing homelessness or poverty.
Papier
Papier is donating 100% of the profits of the Reflections collection to Gurls Talk, a mental health community founded by model Adwoa Aboah.
Avre
Avre, a sustainable footwear brand, is donating 20 percent of March sales to Equality Now, an organization that advocates for the protection of human right of women and girls.