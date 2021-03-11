How Kim Kardashian Responded After Getting Called Out for Confusing Hail With Snow

Kim Kardashian, reporting for weather duty!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received a flurry of messages after she posted her reaction to California's recent winter storm.

On March 10, the KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram to document the scene. "This is crazy," she said. "It's literally snowing in Calabasas."

From showing close-ups of the pellets to giving fans a view of her yard, the 40-year-old reality TV star made sure to capture it all. "My basketball court is white with snow," Kim continued. "This is insane! You guys! My basketball court is black, you guys. So, this is insane. This is a trip. Like, it's snowing in Calabasas."

But it wasn't long before she learned she was actually looking at hail, not snow. For instance, she saw a video Winnie Harlow posted in which she said, "Oh my god! It is hailing in California right now!" Kim then joked about her frozen faux pas.

"I said it's snowing!" she replied with a laughing emoji. "If you're from California, it's called SNOW not hail. LOL."