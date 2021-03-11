Watch Charli D'Amelio Reveal Sister Dixie Stole Their Mom's Car and Kept It a Secret

Charli D'Amelio may not be the best person to confide in about your deepest, darkest secrets.
The TikTok star and older sister Dixie D'Amelio were guests on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, March 10. During the visit, they played a game where host Jimmy Fallon asked both of the sisters a question about one of them to see if they would answer it the same way.
For one of the rounds, Jimmy asked Charli to name something Dixie has done that she wouldn't want to talk about with their parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio.
"She stole my mom's car once," Charli revealed. "I don't want to get her in trouble! Sorry, Mom."
When Jimmy asked why Dixie absconded with the vehicle, Charli replied, "I don't know. She probably went to a friend's house or something. I think she just wanted to be rebellious once, and that was it. She stopped there."
As for whether the incident took place late at night, Charli shared, "I have no idea. I just remember her telling me, 'Oh, yeah, I stole the car.' I was like, 'OK!'"
The 16-year-old social media star went on to say she doesn't think her mom knows about this but that she hopes she does, as Charli worried about being the one to rat her sister out.
When Dixie, 19, took off her noise-canceling headphones to rejoin the conversation, Jimmy asked her the same question about herself. Luckily, their parents had recently been looped in about it, so Charli was off the hook.
"They know this," Dixie explained. "I literally just told them this a couple of weeks ago, but I did steal my mom's car in high school to drive to my friend's."
A visibly relieved Charli chimed in with, "I was so nervous she would say something else. It's like, we just revealed two things that our parents did not know."
Fans of the D'Amelio sisters are familiar with Marc and Heidi. During a family meal filmed for an episode of YouTube series Dinner With The D'Amelios that dropped in November, the teens were criticized by social media users after they were perceived as being rude to their private chef.
Watch the Tonight Show clip in the above video.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)