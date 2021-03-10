Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Nephew Critically Injured in Accident on Family Ranch

Ree Drummond's nephew is in critical condition following an accident on the Drummond Ranch.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety office, 21-year-old Caleb Drummond and 52-year-old Ladd Drummond were driving separate vehicles when they collided head-on due to high winds across grass and gravel. Caleb was ejected from his truck approximately 70 feet from point of rest. He was transported to a local hospital and was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.

The Pawhuska Fire Department also confirms to E! News that Caleb was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Ladd was checked out by professionals, but refused treatment at the scene.

According to Osage County Emergency Management, who spoke to local outlet News on 6, each vehicle only had one firefighter in it and they collided on each truck's driver side. The two firefighters are ranch employees.

E! News has reached out to Ree's team for comment. In a previous blog post, the Pioneer Woman star reflected on her nephew reaching a major milestone at school.

"Caleb, my nephew, graduated Friday night! It was surreal; there's no way he's old enough to graduate from high school," Ree wrote back in May 2018. "And then we did it again the next day for [our daughter] Paige!"