Why Designers and Homebodies Alike Love Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair Collab

Is there anything Kelly Clarkson can't do? She sings, she writes, she hosts, and now she's decorating your house. Well, sort of. The multi-hyphenate star has her own home line at Wayfair, which includes furniture, accent pillows, lamps, bar carts, blankets, TV stands, and it's "All I Ever Wanted."
"Piece by Piece" it's an impressive collection that appeals to many design aesthetics. There's something for the glam girl, the rustic homeowner and everyone in between.
"I Dare You" to check out some of the standpoint items and add some to your cart before they're "Already Gone."
Kelly Clarkson Home Madison Double Knit Throw
"Some people wait a lifetime for a blanket like this" isn't actually a lyric from Kelly's song "A Moment Like This" but it could be. The Madison Double Knit Throw adds some chic comfort to any TV-watching session.
Kelly Clarkson Home Rustic Full Length Mirror
Add some country glamour to your living space. This mirror used to be $825, but you can purchase it for $184.
Kelly Clarkson Home Extendable Dining Room Table
The extendable dining room table is a gamechanger. You can adjust the width from 66 inches to 84 inches to perfectly accommodate your dinner party head count.
Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Button Pillow
Add a pop of color to your bed, couch, or chair with one of these adorable pillows. What are you waiting for? They're on sale for 70% off.
Kelly Clarkson Home Jackson TV Stand
This off-white TV stand fits televisions up to 70 inches wide and it has four concealed cabinets with adjustable shelves.
Kelly Clarkson Home Avah Bar & Counter Stool
You have a couple options with this one. There's a bar stool that's 24 inches high and a counter stool that's 30 inches. There are two colors to choose from: French beige and gray.
Kelly Clarkson Home Calliope Swivel Barrel Chair
Swivel to the perfect angle in this accent chair. Its barrel back makes this a comfortable seat to watch TV, read a book, or just relax. The micro-suede chair is available in five different colors.
Kelly Clarkson Home Beveled Accent Mirror
The Beveled Accent Mirror has 300 (and counting) five-star reviews. Oh, and it's on sale. This high-quality mirror will brighten up any room of your home.
Kelly Clarkson Home Velvet Tufted Storage Ottoman
Kick your feet up after a long day and rest them on this ottoman, which also doubles as a storage space for blankets, toys, or anything other belongings. The accent piece is available in navy, grey, teal, and pink.
Kelly Clarkson Home Table Lamp Set
You're not the only one who loves this two-piece table lamp set. It has over 400 5-star reviews. They're elegant, yet functional additions to any room.
Kelly Clarkson Home Folk Tray Bar Cart
You don't need an extra hand with this bar cart. Just wheel whatever you need from one room to the next. This cart can be used for booze, books, coffee, plants, or anything else you want to display.
