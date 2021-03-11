What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 13-14

Phew, anyone else still trying to calm down after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sensational sit-down with Oprah Winfrey?
While we could gladly rewatch the couple drop bombshell after royal bombshell during the tell-all, there are a lot of other things to watch this weekend. And, considering we're losing an hour due to daylight saving time, there's no time to waste.
Set to hit streaming? Jennifer Garner's new movie is coming to Netflix and is perfect for a family movie night, HBO Max's latest Gen Z-centric series that will make you feel old and the explosive final installment of Allen v. Farrow.
Plus, Last Chance U is tackling a new sport, Marvel is taking fans inside the making of WandaVision's delightfully wacky world and Netflix's new reality series is putting couples to the ultimate test: Nuptials or new home?
Here's what to watch this weekend, March 13-14...
If You Need a Little More Fun In Your Life: Warning to parents, your kid might just ask for their own yes day after watching Jennifer Garner's new movie. In Yes Day, the Alias star and The Undoing's Édgar Ramírez play parents who are sick of always saying no, so they allow their three kids to make the rules for 24 hours. A whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles and family bonding ensues. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Ashamed You Part Your Hair to the Side: Following in Euphoria's footsteps, Genera+ion is the latest exploration of modern teen life. The Lena Dunham-produced dramedy follows a group of high school students that will explore their sexuality and test their deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. Yeah, sounds a little familiar to Zendaya's hit Gen Z-eries, but expect a few more laughs from this one. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Want to Come Full-Circle: Allen v. Farrow, HBO's four-part series that digs into the 1992 sex abuse accusations against Woody Allen brought by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, comes to a conclusion this weekend. The final episode will focus on the family attempting to heal and Dylan's decision to speak out about the allegations for the first time in 2014. While the filmmaker's name may be in the title, the sometimes disturbing and heartbreaking Allen v. Farrow is ultimately about Dylan's journey to find some semblance of closure and regain control over her own story, something victims of sexual abuse rarely are afforded the opportunity to do. (Where to Watch: Premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO Max)
If You're More Into Hoops Than Touchdowns: After focusing on football for five seasons, Netflix is switching sports for Last Chance U: Basketball. Director Greg Whiteley headed to the court to chronicle the 2019-20 season of junior college hoops in California, giving viewers an honest look inside the word of community college basketball. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Already Missing Wanda: Did you really think the MCU would let ya down? To tide you over in the small window between WandaVision's finale and The Falcon and Winter Soldier's debut on March 19, Marvel Studios Assembled is here to take you behind the scenes of the franchise's movies and series. First up, of course, is the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led show that took over your timeline for the last seven weeks. Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will feature interviews with the creative team and the stars—including MCU newcomers (and queens!) Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris—as they pull back the curtain on 2021's most unusual show so far. Maybe it really was Agatha all along? (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If HGTV Is Your Entertainment of Choice: Rejoice, Marriage or Mortgage is here to bring the home renovation goods and the romantic drama. Real estate agent Nichole Holmes and wedding planner Sarah Miller team up in the docuseries to help real-life couples decide between throwing their dream wedding or buying their forever home. No pressure or anything! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Constantly Saying "Dating Is So Hard": Prepare for the first-ever "soulmate science fiction" limited series, which was created and written by Misfits' Howard Overman. Based on John Marrs' 2017 novel of the same name, The One is set just five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can reveal the person you're genetically predisposed to fall in love with. But what if you're already in a committed relationship? Clearly, this is what the "It's Complicated" status on Facebook intended to be used for. (Where to Watch: Netflix)