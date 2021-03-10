Why Demi Lovato Fans Will Be "Blown Away" by Her Documentary

Watch : Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes & Heart Attack After Overdose

Even people who have closely followed Demi Lovato's life and career will be "blown away" by her upcoming documentary, the film's director says.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will be released in four parts on YouTube later this month. The film contains interviews with the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, her family and her friends about pivotal moments in her life and personal struggles with addiction, as well as the aftermath of her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. The director, Michael D. Ratner, told E! News that he thinks the documentary will reveal "a lot that her fans don't know."

"I think she has been really open," he said. "You know, we live in a society where our access to celebrities has never been more direct. But, I think that there are a lot of things. happening in her life that she has to be ready to share, and she's finally using this platform, her platform, the documentary, to share them. You're hard pressed to find a few minute pocket where there isn't some revelation, and raw honesty. So yeah, I think her fans are gonna be pretty blown away and learn a lot."