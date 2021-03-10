Matt James Responds to Bachelor Nation Fan's Venmo Account With a Priceless Tip

There's always a price to finding love.
As Matt James continues his search for love on The Bachelor, some viewers aren't exactly pleased to see who is being eliminated at various rose ceremonies.
After watching this week's episode, one fan decided to channel her disappointment in a unique way. Hey Matt, it's time to put your money where your mouth is.
"Story time!" Victoria Hammett shared on her TikTok. "I was watching The Bachelor Monday and someone went home who I did not want to go home. So I did what any other sane person would do. I found Matt James The Bachelor's venmo and I charged him money for wasting my time."
So did Matt see the request and act on it? You better believe it.
Victoria added, "He accepted my request. He paid me $1 for wasting my time! Thank you Matt James. You can kiss me with your eyes open any day."
In another plot twist, the ABC reality star saw Victoria's TikTok and decided to respond. He playfully clapped back, "Now take that dollar and get some chap stick."
For those who haven't been following Matt's journey to finding love, viewers recently watched the 29-year-old businessman invite his final three women to spend the night with him off-camera.
At the end of the episode, he gave roses to Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell, which resulted in Bri Springs being sent home.
It's been a controversial season for Matt as host Chris Harrison and Rachael have sparked conversations about race and diversity within the franchise. In an Instagram post, the real estate broker and charity founder broke his silence on the situation.
"I will continue to process this experience, and you will hear more from me in the end," Matt shared on Instagram. "My greatest prayer is that this is an inflection point that results in real and institutional change for the better."
The Bachelor season 25 finale airs Monday, March 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC.