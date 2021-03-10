Piers Morgan Addresses Good Morning Britain Exit After "Time to Reflect" on Meghan Markle Remarks

Piers Morgan is sharing his latest thoughts following his exit from Good Morning Britain.

After ITV announced on Tuesday, March 9 that the TV personality would not return as co-host of the British chat series in light of his criticism of Meghan Markle, Piers took to Twitter the following day (in U.K. time) to double down on his message. On March 7, Piers had been particularly vocal via social media in questioning the Duchess of Sussex as her interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he wrote in the new tweet. "I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

Piers, 55, also included a photo of Winston Churchill and a quote attributed to the late Prime Minister that read, "Some people's idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."