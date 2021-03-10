TikTok is Going Crazy Over These Sunset Projector Lights

Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

By Emily Spain 10 Mar, 2021
We've learned a lot of things over the past year like making banana bread and mask-wearing hacks, but most importantly, how important it is to invest in our living space. Although we love lighting candles and using essential oil diffusers to make our room a sanctuary, we've found one of the coolest ways to upgrade your room. Sunset projector lights are the latest craze to take over TikTok, and we're obsessed!

Not only will this tiny lamp project sunset-colored hues onto your walls, it will instantly improve your mood! And if you have Kendall Jenner's James Terrell wall sculpture on a Pinterest board, these sunset lights are more cost-effective and accessible dupe.

To shop four sunset projector lights that will give your space good vibes, scroll below!

New 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp

Available in nine colorways, this lamp will light up your walls with soothing rainbow hues.

$28
$16
Amazon

Romantic Visual LED Light

Ooh Ahh! Just imagine watching Netflix and having this lamp light up your room.

$38
Amazon

Nokiwiqis Night Light Projector Led Lamp

Add good vibes to your home office, especially if you work until after the sun goes down!

$40
Walmart

Sunset Projection Lamp

Did we mention sunset lights will help you have the coolest at-home photoshoot!

$22
$20
Amazon

