Meet The CW's New Live-Action Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault

The new Powerpuff Girls have arrived.
The CW just announced that Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrrault will star as the titular world-savers in its upcoming Powerpuff Girls pilot, which finds the former kindergarten superheroes all grown up. They're now "disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting" and they have to decide whether they will reunite when the world needs them the most.
The series is based on the cartoon of the same name, which originally premiered in 1998. The most recent iteration wrapped up in 2019, and this will be the first live-action series for Blossom (Bennet), Bubbles (Cameron) and Buttercup (Perrault).
Bennet is best known for playing Daisy on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cameron also appeared on AOS, but is better known for her time on the Disney Channel in Descendants and Liv & Maddie. Perrault is new to the scene, but has some Broadway credits in Jagged Little Pill.
All three of the new stars have weighed in on social media, expressing their commitment to saving the city of Townsville to the best of their abilities. Bennet shared a series of emojis and photos of the pink-loving Blossom, while Cameron shared a scene from the show declaring, "the city of Townsville is under attack!"
Perault also posted some pictures of her new onscreen identity and said she was "v grateful."
"This is too dreamy to believe," she wrote. "So many feelings, still processing, on cloud 9."
The script comes from Juno and Jennifer's Body scribe Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, a writer on both Veronica Mars and iZombie. Greg Berlanti is producing with Sarah Schechter and David Madden.
The CW gave the series a pilot order in early February and also greenlit a pilot about a teen girl in the world of superheroes and a show from the creator of Jane the Virgin about millennial nuns.