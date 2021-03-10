Watch John Oliver Warn Meghan Markle About the Royal Family in Eerie Resurfaced Interview

Watch : Queen Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview

In her groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle expressed that she really had no idea what she was walking into when she married into the royal family.

However, at least one of her Hollywood peers had some inkling of what she was in for.

Three years ago, John Oliver predicted a frighteningly relevant account of what might happen after Meghan officially became the Duchess of Sussex.

Oliver joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in February 2018 to discuss the royal wedding three months before Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot. The video, titled "John Oliver Warns Meghan Markle What She's Getting Herself Into," has resurfaced on social media after the couple's tell-all with Oprah.

And let's just say the clip is a bit bone-chilling in light of all the bombs that were dropped this week.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," John said. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."