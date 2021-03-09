Watch Heather Rae Young Try on "Sexy AF" Wedding Dresses With Her Selling Sunset Co-Stars

Watch : Heather Rae Young Goes Wedding Dress Shopping & Likes 3 Gowns

Heather Rae Young is a vision in white!

Tarek El Moussa's bride to be is giving E! News an exclusive inside look at her search for the perfect wedding dress. E!'s Daily Pop recently accompanied Young and her Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Chrisell Stause during a shopping trip to Galia Lahav Haute Couture where the reality star tried on three gorgeous gowns.

Young revealed her man wants her "to look sexy AF" when they walk down the aisle later this year.

"Do you think it's sexy? Do you think Tarek will love it?" Young asked her co-stars while modeling option No. 1. "As I walk down is he going to be like, 'OK, now it's time for it to come off?'"

Young also shared some details on her wedding planning with Stause and Fitzgerald. "Well, we want to do it later this year so more towards fall because I just feel like I need time," she revealed. "I don't know if COVID's going to be around. Outside for sure, and I think to make it a little more intimate, we're going to have our friend Josh officiate it rather than just someone we don't know and make it more of a personal thing."