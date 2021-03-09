Jennifer Garner Has a Message About Her Body Changing After 3 Kids

Jennifer Garner is sharing her candid thoughts on her body.
During the March 9 episode of the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the 13 Going on 30 star spoke openly about how she views her body after having three children.
"There are some incredible women whose bodies just—no matter how many babies they have, they just bounce right back to that slim hips, no stomach," she explained to host Giovanna Fletcher. "I mean it's incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I'm so happy for them. I am not one of them, that is not my gig."
Jennifer, who has three children—Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck—continued, "I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I'll still look like a woman who has three babies, and I always will."
The Dallas Buyers Club actress also discussed her May 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she shut down the pregnancy rumors.
"I just thought, I might as well address it and Ellen was so sweet to let me," she explained. "But I just felt like, ‘We might as well.' I mean, every week, ‘Is she? Is she? Is she pregnant?' And it's still happening. And I'm 48 and I'm single and it's still happening. So, you might as well take that bull by the horns."
As fans may recall, this isn't the first time Jennifer has openly embraced her post-babies' body; not even the first time on Ellen.
Two years after her third child, the actress went on the daytime talk show and addressed her rumored baby bump from her fourth child.
"I am not pregnant, but I have had three kids and there is a bump," she clarified. "From now on ladies, I will have a bump. And it will be my baby bump. And let's just all settle in and get used to it. It's not going anywhere. I have a bump. Its name is Violet, Sam, Sera."