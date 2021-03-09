Chloë Sevigny Reveals She Secretly Got Married: See Her Unique Wedding Dress

Congratulations are in order for Chloë Sevigny.

On Tuesday, March 9, the actress revealed on Instagram that she secretly got married to art gallery director Siniša Mačković. In fact, they've been husband and wife for an entire year.

"Married on a Monday, March 9th 2020," she wrote on social media with a picture from what appeared to be an intimate ceremony at city hall in New York City. "Happy one year anniversary my love."

As for what the actress wore on the romantic day, fans noticed that Chloë skipped the traditional white look. Instead, she wore a full-sleeve black turtleneck, a black skirt, black boots and black leggings.

The ceremony occurred just days before the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic. Government officials would later issue a stay-at-home order for New York residents. The wedding also occurred close to two months before Chloë welcomed her first child into the world with Siniša.