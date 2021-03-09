Chloë Sevigny Reveals She Secretly Got Married: See Her Unique Wedding Dress

Congratulations are in order for Chloë Sevigny.
On Tuesday, March 9, the actress revealed on Instagram that she secretly got married to art gallery director Siniša Mačković. In fact, they've been husband and wife for an entire year.
"Married on a Monday, March 9th 2020," she wrote on social media with a picture from what appeared to be an intimate ceremony at city hall in New York City. "Happy one year anniversary my love."
As for what the actress wore on the romantic day, fans noticed that Chloë skipped the traditional white look. Instead, she wore a full-sleeve black turtleneck, a black skirt, black boots and black leggings.
The ceremony occurred just days before the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic. Government officials would later issue a stay-at-home order for New York residents. The wedding also occurred close to two months before Chloë welcomed her first child into the world with Siniša.
"Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković," she previously wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time. #ilovemyboys."
While the pair couldn't exactly travel anywhere for their honeymoon, Chloë and Siniša attended New Group's 25th anniversary gala just one day after their wedding.
And yes, they were able to keep their official relationship status under wraps for several months after.
In an interview with W last summer, Chloë referred to Siniša simply as the "father of my child, baby daddy, boyfriend, fiancé, all of the above."
As Chloë enjoys newlywed life and parenthood, the Hollywood actress is looking forward to experiencing life as a family in a post-COVID world.
"Just feeling relaxed. I'm sick of being on edge around everything," she explained to the publication. "What can I touch? Can I see movies? Where can I go? Even this morning, Siniša had to go somewhere and I was like, 'Can I take an Uber? Do I go to the garage and get the car out to drive to Brooklyn? To go to work?'"
Chloë added, "I love taking the train, I love hanging out with my friends. I'm wanting that back."