Hear Kim Kardashian Show Off Her Singing Skills While Watching Beauty and the Beast

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

Kim Kardashian just proved she's a major Disney fan.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on March 8, the mom of four can be seen sharing her love of Beauty and The Beast with her daughter Chicago West and her nieces True Thompson and Stormi Webster.

While watching the classic Disney film, Kim—who released her own song "Jam" in 2011—began singing the movie's opening song "Belle" and was shocked that the three toddlers didn't join in.

"Do you know guys not know all the words to this?" she asked as True, 2, and Stormi, 3, stared at the huge movie screen that filled out a wall while Chicago, 3, was more interested in her juice box. "I love this movie. Beauty and the Beast."

Since the girls didn't seem too interested in joining Kim's sing-a-long, the SKIMS founder enjoyed the music herself.

This sweet girls' night was just one of the latest Kardashian family gatherings. In fact, just last month, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got their kids together to celebrate Stormi's 3rd birthday in Turks and Caicos.