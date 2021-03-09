Why George Clooney Is Getting in "Trouble" With Wife Amal as She Watches ER

Watch : George Clooney Worries About Son's Asthma Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Doug Ross has a lot of explaining to do.

During the March 8 episode of the SmartLess podcast, George Clooney revealed that his wife Amal Clooney is binging his hit show ER.

And for anyone who's never watched the medical drama series, George's character Doug wasn't the best person in the world.

"My wife is watching them now," he explained to hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, "and it's getting me in a lot of trouble because I'd forgotten all of the terrible things he was doing picking up on women."

When Jason suggested Amal getting starstruck by her husband's bad boy doctor character, George noted, "Yeah, that's not my wife."

During the interview, the Money Monster star also spoke about the magical moment when he met his wife of six years for the very first time. Famously, the movie star once shared that he would "never get married again" right after his divorce from Talia Balsam in 1993, however, he revealed that Amal "took my breath away."