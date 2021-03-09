Prince Charles Dodges Question About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interview

Prince Charles has no comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview.

On March 9, the Prince of Wales was asked about his son and daughter-in-law's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey while leaving a coronavirus vaccine clinic in London. In a video clip shared by ITV's Lizzie Robinson, Charles continues to walk out the door after hearing the question about the interview.

While he didn't respond, this was his first public appearance since Harry and Meghan shared bombshell claims about the royal family. During the sit-down, which aired on March 7, Meghan and Harry spoke out about stepping back at senior royals and how Charles stopped taking Harry's calls at one point during the process. "He asked me to put it in writing, and I put all the specifics in there, even the fact that we were planning on putting the announcement out on the 7th of January," Harry recalled to Oprah, who asked the reason why Charles stopped answering. "Because by that point, I took matters into my own hands. It was like, I need to do this for my family."

Harry added that the decision was not a "surprise" to anybody and that he had to do it for the mental health of his family, including son Archie Harrison.