Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

YouTuber Grace Victory Awakens From Coma After Nearly 3 Months

British YouTuber Grace Victory announced on March 8 that she has emerged from the medically induced coma she was placed in shortly after welcoming a baby boy on Christmas Eve.

By Ryan Gajewski 09 Mar, 2021 5:04 AMTags
HealthMomsCelebritiesCoronavirus
Watch: Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

YouTube personality Grace Victory is celebrating after emerging from a coma.

The 30-year-old British vlogger updated her fans about her health via social media on Monday, March 8. Amid her battle with the coronavirus late last year, she had been placed in a medically induced coma shortly after welcoming her baby boy on Christmas Eve. 

"I'm awake," Grace tweeted, adding a gray heart emoji. She followed that with, "Baby boy is thriving at home x."

On Dec. 28, Grace's family posted a message on the star's Instagram explaining that she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Her condition led doctors to induce labor on Dec. 24, even though she wasn't due to give birth until February 2021.

"Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an Induced Coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover," the post continued.

photos
Troubling YouTube Star Tragedies

In the message, her family expressed their love for Grace and shared their confidence "that she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her."

Grace Victory/Instagram

On March 8, Grace's boyfriend Lee reposted her "I'm awake" note to his Instagram Story. Grace celebrated her two-year anniversary with him in November by sharing, "Two years of loving each other." 

Lee's most recent photo on his Instagram grid is a post of the couple from Dec. 21 with the caption, "My Grace! The Love I feel for this woman is unfathomable."

Trending Stories

1

Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

2

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview

3

Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Story Behind Dad's Paparazzi Scandal

4

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

5

Meghan Markle Says She Wants "Basic Right to Privacy" in Unaired Clip